Mr. Zahid Shah, Chairman of Plast Pack 2026, said that this year’s theme is “Innovation Towards Sustainability, Creating Opportunity.” The exhibition will be approximately 30% larger than the previous edition. With an expected 30% increase in visitor footfall, more than 2 lakh trade visitors are anticipated. Spread across an area of over 10,000 square metres, the exhibition will feature more than 450 exhibitors from over eight states, showcasing their products and technologies through more than 500 stalls. The growing scale of the event reflects the increasing confidence of national and international manufacturers in Central India. It is also expected to give a significant boost to business tourism and B2B trade in Indore and neighbouring regions.