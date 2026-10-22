THINK Gas MD & CEO Meets Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister To Discuss VAT Reduction On Natural Gas

Madhya Pradesh is strategically positioned to emerge as a leading natural gas-driven economy, supported by its central location and growing industrial and economic activity. Rationalisation of VAT on natural gas is expected to enhance the affordability and competitiveness of PNG and CNG, thereby accelerating adoption across households, industries, commercial establishments, and the transport sector. Several neighbouring states have implemented lower VAT rates on natural gas, contributing to higher fuel penetration, industrial growth, and cleaner mobility. A similar approach in Madhya Pradesh could support increased investment, strengthen economic competitiveness, expand consumer access to cleaner fuels, and advance the state's sustainability and energy transition objectives. The positive engagement of the Hon'ble Chief Minister on this important issue is greatly appreciated, and continued collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh is expected to further support the state's clean energy transition.