Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: TAKE Limited, a technology-driven company focused on healthcare, life sciences and digital solutions, has reported improved financial performance alongside its expansion into preventive healthcare and consumer wellness products.
The company’s shares also recorded gains during November. According to historical trading data, TAKE Limited’s stock reached the 5% upper circuit on November 19 and 20, 2026, closing at approximately ₹13.69 on November 20, compared with ₹11.10 at the beginning of November.
The upper-circuit movements were independently reported by MarketsMojo, which recorded a 4.99% gain on November 19 and a 4.98% gain on November 20. Buyers Q…+2
The company’s expansion includes new product launches in preventive healthcare and consumer wellness, alongside its broader focus on digital healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) and longevity solutions.
As part of this expansion, TAKE Limited has introduced Liposomal Berberine HCl, a nutritional supplement targeting the metabolic wellness segment, and a tech-enabled eye massager.
The Liposomal Berberine formulation combines 99% pure Berberine HCl with liposomal delivery technology, chromium picolinate and Ceylon cinnamon Extract. The formulation is positioned around metabolic wellness and healthy glucose metabolism, with liposomal delivery to support absorption.
The TAKE eye massager features heat, air compression and rhythmic vibration. The device offers Bluetooth music connectivity, multiple massage modes and a foldable design. Rechargeable through a USB cable, it is designed for use at home, in offices and while travelling.
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Commenting on the developments, Sunil Patra, Managing Director of TAKE Limited, said:
“We are expanding our business beyond traditional technology services by bringing together healthcare, science and consumer-focused innovation. Our new product launches are a part of our strategy to enter emerging wellness categories with differentiated offerings. We are also working towards building a broader ecosystem across digital healthcare, AI and longevity solutions.”
The portfolio expansion coincides with an improvement in the company’s financial performance. TAKE Limited returned to profitability in Q2 FY27 with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 2.21 crore against a loss of Rs. 62 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT also more than doubled sequentially from Rs. 1.06 crore in Q1 FY27. Consolidated total income for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs. 29.85 crore, with revenue from operations contributing Rs. 29.41 crore.
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These financial figures are supported by the company’s unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, approved by its Board of Directors on November 13, 2026, and submitted to the stock exchanges. NSE India+1
TAKE Limited is also developing its broader digital healthcare and technology portfolio. Its TAKE.Health platform integrates lifestyle and medical data and provides users with actionable health insights. The company has announced an Innovation Fund with an initial corpus commitment of Rs. 5 crore to identify and support startups working in AI, deep technology and digital health.
The company has also announced its strategic entry into the longevity and anti-ageing market, with plans to develop science-backed nutraceuticals, biohacking-focused products and technology-enabled preventive healthcare solutions. Its proposed offerings will focus on areas such as metabolic health, sleep, cognition and biological ageing.
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