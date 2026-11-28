The portfolio expansion coincides with an improvement in the company’s financial performance. TAKE Limited returned to profitability in Q2 FY27 with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 2.21 crore against a loss of Rs. 62 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT also more than doubled sequentially from Rs. 1.06 crore in Q1 FY27. Consolidated total income for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs. 29.85 crore, with revenue from operations contributing Rs. 29.41 crore.