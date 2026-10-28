G-SHOCK Strengthens Its Retail Presence With The Launch Of Its First Exclusive Store In Indore

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, “The launch of our first G-SHOCK Exclusive Store in Indore reflects our continued commitment to strengthening the brand’s retail presence across India and bringing G-SHOCK closer to consumers. Indore is a vibrant and growing market, with an increasing appreciation for premium lifestyle brands and distinctive design. Through this store, we aim to offer consumers greater access to G-SHOCK’s latest collections while creating an engaging retail environment that captures the bold and dynamic spirit of the brand.”