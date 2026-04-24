Sachin Tendulkar Turns 53 Today: A Look at His Net Worth, Real Estate, Investments & More

Sachin Tendulkar turns 53, staying active in business, endorsements and investments after cricket retirement
Sachin retired in 2013 after a record career, later staying active through endorsements and investments
His post-retirement journey shows steady growth in wealth, multiple income sources and strong brand value across sectors
India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 today, adding another milestone to a life that continues to grow beyond the pitch. More than a decade after stepping away from international cricket, he remains a strong name in business and brand endorsements.
He retired in 2013 after a record filled career that shaped modern cricket. Even after leaving the field, he stayed in the spotlight through endorsements, public appearances and smart investments.
His journey after retirement shows how he has steadily expanded his financial base. He has built multiple income streams while keeping his brand value strong across industries.
Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth
According to multiple reports, Tendulkar’s net worth stands at around $170 million as of now 2026, placing him ahead of many active athletes. Analysts believe this figure could cross $200 million by late 2027 with rising asset values.
Endorsements continue to drive a large part of his earnings. He works with brands such as Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Apollo Tyres, Luminous, Tanishq, JioCinema and Gillette.
In February 2026, he also signed a major deal with Apollo Tyres while continuing his long partnership with Ageas Federal Life Insurance. His reported daily endorsement fee ranges between ₹7 crore and ₹10 crore.
According to the Kroll Celebrity Valuation report, his brand value jumped 24% to $91.3 million.
Assets & Investments
Sachin Tendulkar has moved beyond endorsements and built a wide mix of investments. He has put money into startups like Spinny and Unacademy, aiming for steady long-term growth.
He has invested across sectors such as sports technology, clean energy and premium real estate. His stake in AZAD Engineering has gained value as the company expanded into defence and clean energy.
In September 2025, he invested nearly $1 million in Truzon Solar, showing a clear shift towards eco-friendly businesses and future-focused opportunities.
Real estate forms a major chunk of his wealth. His Bandra West residence on Perry Cross Road in Mumbai, earlier known as Dorab Villa, is valued between ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore and includes large basements, a temple area and premium interiors.
Despite his success off the field, Tendulkar’s cricket legacy remains unmatched. He holds the record for the most centuries in Tests and One Day Internationals, securing his place as one of the greatest batters in the sport.