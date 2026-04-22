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Apple’s New CEO John Ternus: Check His Net Worth, Pay Package & More

John Ternus’ $75 million net worth and rising pay reflect Apple’s leadership shift and strong equity-driven compensation structure

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
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Apple’s New CEO John Ternus Photo: Twitter
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Apple appoints John Ternus CEO from September 1, 2026 as Tim Cook becomes Chairman

  • Ternus, an engineer, joined Apple in 2001 and rose over two decades in hardware leadership

  • He led Apple’s hardware engineering, shaping key devices and strengthening its global product strategy

iPhone maker Apple has announced a major leadership change, appointing John Ternus as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from September 1, 2026, while Tim Cook moves into a Chief Executive Chairman role. Cook has led the tech giant since 2011, in a move that reshapes the company’s top leadership structure.

Ternus comes from a strong engineering background and has spent over two decades at Apple. He joined Apple in 2001 after working as an engineer at Virtual Research Systems.

Gradually, he rose through the ranks as the company expanded its hardware portfolio and global influence contributing to major hardware milestones across Apple’s devices.

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Over time, he became central to Apple’s hardware engineering division, eventually leading it and shaping key devices that defined the company’s product ecosystem and long-term innovation strategy and global market position today.

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Apple CEO Transition

This leadership change marks only the second major CEO transition at Apple in the 21st century, showing how carefully the company manages its top leadership shifts over long periods.

As CEO designate, Ternus is known for a hardware-first approach, focusing on precise engineering and steady execution rather than sudden strategic changes.

Reports indicate his base salary as hardware chief was around $1 million, in line with Apple’s senior leadership pay structure, while overall earnings shifted based on performance-linked bonuses.

At the same time, executives at his level typically earned over $20 million a year, driven by stock awards and incentive payouts tied to Apple’s performance and market performance.

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Net Worth & Pay Package

Ternus’s estimated net worth stands at about $75 million, built over more than twenty years at Apple through long-term equity gains, reflecting steady wealth growth during his long career at the company.

According to multiple reports, that figure is expected to rise once he formally assumes the CEO position.

Analysts see his appointment as a continuation of Apple’s engineering-led culture, which may support his financial growth over time. It also strengthens investor confidence in leadership stability going forward.

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