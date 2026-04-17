Kabuni Secures Shane Watson As Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition To Transform Global Cricket Training

Nimesh Patel, Founder & CEO, Kabuni, said: “Having Shane Watson join Kabuni as Super Coach is a huge milestone for us. His experience at the highest level of the game, combined with our technology, allows us to deliver a more complete and credible training ecosystem. Our goal has always been to ‘put a professional coach in every player’s kitbag’, and this partnership brings us even closer to that vision. In addition, great performance isn’t just physical – it’s mental. What we’re building goes beyond technique by capturing how elite athletes like Shane think, prepare, and respond under pressure, enabling Kabuni to bring that mindset to every player, anywhere in the world. It’s about giving athletes access not just to what Shane Watson would do, but how he would think in those moments. That’s a powerful unlock, and it’s where we see the future of coaching heading.”