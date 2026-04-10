India’s Poorest Chief Minister? Inside 3-Time CM Mamata Banerjee’s Surprisingly Modest Net Worth

Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur, drawing fresh attention to her election affidavit, financial details and long public career.
West Bengal Assembly elections will be held on 23 and 29 April, with results on 4 May, seen as a TMC-BJP contest.
Her latest affidavit highlights modest assets, detailing income, savings and no immovable property despite long political career.
Three-time West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Wednesday ahead of the polls. Her nomination has again brought focus on her election affidavit, which outlines her financial position and long public career.
The upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on 23 and 29 April, with results due on 4 May. The contest is widely seen as a direct fight between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Her latest election affidavit has drawn attention to her financial profile, highlighting a modest set of declared assets along with details of her income, savings and absence of immovable property despite a long political career in public life.
According to the affidavit, Banerjee’s total declared assets stand at around ₹15.4 lakh. The disclosure shows she does not own a house, a car or any agricultural or non-agricultural land, pointing to a limited asset base compared to many senior political leaders.
Her income has also fluctuated over recent years. She earned ₹23,21,570 in 2024–25, higher than ₹20,72,740 in the previous year. However, her earnings were highest in 2021–22 at ₹38,14,410, showing variation in annual income over time.
She has also declared a TDS refund of ₹40,600 for the 2025–26 financial year. Alongside this, her cash in hand stands at ₹75,700, forming a small portion of her overall financial disclosure.
Mamata Banerjee Bank Savings
Most of Banerjee’s savings are held in Indian Bank accounts. As per her affidavit, the total balance across accounts stands at ₹12,76,209. This includes ₹12,36,209 in a savings account and ₹40,000 kept aside for election-related expenses.
She also owns a small amount of gold, 9 grams and 750 milligrams, valued at around ₹1,45,000. When combined, her total movable assets come to ₹15,37,509.71.
The affidavit makes it clear that she does not own any immovable property. There is no house, land or commercial asset listed in her name, nor does she own a private vehicle.
Mamata Banerjee Political Journey
Mamata Banerjee often noted for maintaining a modest lifestyle and is considered among India’s poorest Chief Ministers.
She began her political journey in the 1970s with the Indian National Congress, where she emerged as a young leader. In 1998, she broke away to form the All India Trinamool Congress.
Her national profile rose in 1984 when she became one of the youngest MPs, representing Kolkata South. Over the years, she held key roles in the Union Cabinet, including as Railway Minister.
In 2011, Banerjee became Chief Minister of West Bengal after her party secured a strong electoral win. She has remained in power since, continuing to be a key political figure in the state.