Virat Kohli Shines in RCB’s IPL 2026 Victory — A Look at His Net Worth, Brand Deals & More

RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in a close IPL 2026 final to successfully defend their title and claim their second championship
RCB chased 156 in Ahmedabad as Virat Kohli anchored the innings, stayed unbeaten and finished with a winning six
Kohli’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at around ₹1,115 crore, earned through cricket, brand deals and investments
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2026 title after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in a close final, successfully defending their crown and claiming their second championship.
Chasing 156 in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli played a key innings of 75 not out from 42 balls. He stayed till the end and hit the winning six, helping RCB complete the chase.
After the win, Kohli said, "I have thought of this moment many times, wanting to hit the winning run," sharing how special the moment felt after several near misses in earlier seasons. The win shows his long journey in cricket and the strong value he has built over time.
Virat Kohli’s Net Worth
According to reports, Virat Kohli’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around ₹1,115 crore, making him one of the richest crickter. His earnings come from cricket, brand deals and investments.
Kohli earns from international cricket, the Indian Premier League, endorsements and business investments, which together make up his total income.
A big part of his earnings comes from endorsements, which make up nearly 60% of his income. His large social media following of over 271 million also boosts his brand value.
Reports say he earns around ₹200–250 crore every year from brand deals. Individual partnerships are valued at ₹7.5 crore to ₹10 crore each.
He also work with brands across sportswear, cars, insurance, education and lifestyle products, keeping him highly visible in the advertising space.
Kohli's Brand Ventures
Kohli’s long-term deal with MRF is worth around ₹12.5 crore a year. His Puma deal is also one of his major brand partnerships.
Beyond endorsements, he runs and invests in businesses like One8 Commune restaurants, Chisel Fitness gyms and the fashion brand Wrogn. He has also put money into gaming, sports teams and food ventures with a focus on long-term growth.
In the Indian Premier League, his earnings have grown over time. He started in 2008 with a ₹12 lakh contract and now earns ₹21 crore a year in 2026, taking his total IPL earnings beyond ₹210 crore.