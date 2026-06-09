FMCG Distributor's Association Warns of Protests Over Margins

AICPDF, which represents over 4.5 lakh distributors across 25 states, has asked major FMCG firms to review margins.
It said distributor economics have been hurt by higher fuel, transport, manpower, warehousing and financing costs.
The federation said current margins of 3.5-5% are no longer enough to cover expenses and earn reasonable returns.
FMCG distributors' association AICPDF on Monday raised concerns over distributor margins and urged leading companies for a review, warning that the current economics of the distribution business has become increasingly unsustainable amid rising operating costs.
The All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation (AICPDF), representing over 4.5 lakh distributors across 25 states, has formally communicated to major FMCG manufacturers regarding it and set up July 30 as a deadline for corrective action by them.
According to AICPDF, the existing distributor margin structure is no longer sustainable. They face mounting pressure from higher fuel prices, transportation expenses, manpower costs, warehousing rentals, electricity charges, banking fees, compliance requirements, technology investments, working capital interest costs and broader inflationary trends.
"The federation has cautioned FMCG companies that unless meaningful corrective measures are initiated by July 30 2026, distributors across the country may be compelled to consider collective protest action during August 2026 to protect the viability of the distribution business," AICPDF said in a statement.
AICPDF said it is increasingly difficult for distributors to remain financially viable on margins of 3.5-5% when almost every element of business expenditure has witnessed substantial inflation.
The federation argued that the current margin structure does not adequately reflect the rising costs of servicing retailers across the country.
"In many cases, distributors are investing crores of rupees in inventory, infrastructure, logistics, and manpower while operating under margin structures that are no longer sufficient to recover operating costs and generate reasonable returns on investment," it said.