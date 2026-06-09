Elon Musk’s Wealth Hits $788 Bn On SpaceX IPO Buzz: Can He Cross $1 Trn Next?

Elon Musk net worth has surged to $788.8 billion reinforcing world’s richest position globally in ranking today
Elon Musk leads Forbes rankings, wealth rising on Tesla and SpaceX investor confidence steadily
SpaceX IPO plans draw attention as potential listing may sharply boost Elon Musk’s stake value
Elon Musk's net worth has climbed to $788.8 billion, further cementing his position as the world's richest person.
According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings, Musk remained well ahead of other billionaires as of June 8, 2026. His wealth continues to rise as investors stay strongly behind Tesla and SpaceX, which account for most of his fortune.
The latest estimates have also brought fresh attention to SpaceX, which is reportedly preparing for a public listing that could significantly increase the value of Musk’s stake.
How Musk’s Wealth Is Built?
According to reports, Musk’s wealth is driven largely by his big stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. That gives him ownership in two of the world’s most valuable technology companies.
Tesla’s recovery in recent years has also helped restore investor confidence, supported by its focus on artificial intelligence and self-driving technology.
SpaceX has become the bigger driver of his wealth. After its merger with artificial intelligence firm xAI earlier this year, the combined business was valued at around $1.25 trillion, making it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.
Market observers say a future SpaceX listing could push its valuation even higher, which would significantly increase the value of Musk’s holdings.
Can Musk Cross $1 Trillion?
Reports suggest market observers are increasingly discussing whether Musk could cross the $1 trillion mark if SpaceX lists at expected valuations.
Based on recent estimates, Musk’s stake in SpaceX could be worth hundreds of billions of dollars if the company goes public at the expected valuation. Combined with his Tesla holdings, his total wealth could move past the $1 trillion mark.
The scale of his wealth has also been compared with national economies and major industries.
Musk's current fortune already exceeds the combined value of many large businesses and asset classes, highlighting how rapidly wealth linked to technology and artificial intelligence has expanded in recent years.
AI Boom Drives Wealth
Other tech billionaires have also seen their fortunes rise in recent months as investors continue to bet heavily on artificial intelligence, cloud services and data centres.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell were among the biggest gainers, helped by strong demand for AI-linked companies.
However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg slipped in the rankings as rivals with deeper exposure to AI infrastructure moved ahead.
Musk’s wealth, meanwhile, remains tied to market movements and can shift quickly. Investors are now watching a possible SpaceX listing, which could turn into one of the biggest wealth events in years if it goes ahead at expected levels.