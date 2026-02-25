Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Buzz: Inside Their Net Worth, Assets & More

Rashmika’s Net Worth

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. According to Lifestyle Asia report, as of early 2026, her estimated net worth is around ₹66 crore. Films form the core of her income, with her charging between ₹4 crore and ₹8 crore per project. For blockbuster hits like Pushpa, her fees reportedly reached ₹10 crore.