Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Buzz: Inside Their Net Worth, Assets & More

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry on February 26 in Udaipur, calling it ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’
Close friends and family will attend the Rajasthan wedding, followed by a grand Hyderabad reception on March 4
Friends, family and film colleagues await the celebrations, while fans wonder about the couple’s impressive wealth
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially announced that they will marry on February 26 in Udaipur, turning months of speculation into celebration. The couple shared the news on social media and called their big day ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’, a name that has instantly caught public attention.
Close friends and family will be present for the wedding in Rajasthan, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
Friends, family and film industry colleagues are eagerly looking forward to the events, while fans are now curious about the couple’s wealth, as both rank among the highest-paid stars with multiple income sources.
Rashmika’s Net Worth
Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. According to Lifestyle Asia report, as of early 2026, her estimated net worth is around ₹66 crore. Films form the core of her income, with her charging between ₹4 crore and ₹8 crore per project. For blockbuster hits like Pushpa, her fees reportedly reached ₹10 crore.
Brand endorsements further enhance her earnings. She represents jewellery, beverage, beauty, and e-commerce brands including Swarovski, Boat, Kalyan Jewellers, 7UP and Meesho. In addition, she holds a stake in the vegan beauty brand Plum, where she serves as ambassador and investor.
Real estate makes up a significant part of Rashmika’s assets, with properties in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg and Bengaluru, including a Bengaluru home worth ₹8 crore. Her luxury car collection features Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Vijay’s Earnings & Wealth
Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated between ₹66 crore and ₹70 crore. He charges ₹12 crore to ₹15 crore per film, making him one of Telugu cinema’s top stars.
Vijay Deverakonda’s clothing brand Rowdy makes ₹5 crore to ₹8 crore each year from online and pop-up sales. He earns ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore for each brand endorsement with top beverage and fashion companies, and around ₹40 lakh for a single sponsored post on social media.
He also co-owns the Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team and has invested in premium real estate. His Jubilee Hills home in Hyderabad is valued at about ₹15 crore.
Vijay’s luxury collection includes a BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover, along with a private jet worth ₹30 crore.
Combined Wealth Insights
Together, the couple’s combined net worth is estimated at ₹132–136 crore, reflecting their on- and off-screen popularity and status as India’s most successful young celebrities.