Sensex, Nifty Close Flat Amid Fresh Tensions in West Asia; Metal, Oil & Gas Shares Major Drag

"Indian equity markets ended modestly lower as renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran unsettled investor sentiment and revived concerns over the durability of the fragile ceasefire. The Nifty traded positively through much of the first half before surrendering gains later in the session, as geopolitical uncertainty continued to limit risk appetite and cap any meaningful recovery," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.