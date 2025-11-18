  1. home
Apollo Tyres, KIIT Join Hands for Academic Collaboration

Under the partnership, Apollo Tyres Ltd will play a key role in shaping academic content for the course and assist the institute in developing the syllabus

PTI
Tyrepress
Apollo Tyres Photo: Tyrepress
Apollo Tyres on Tuesday announced a partnership with Bhubaneshwar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) to introduce a specialised elective module on tyre technology for engineering students.

Under the partnership, Apollo Tyres Ltd will play a key role in shaping academic content for the course and assist the institute in developing the syllabus, preparing study material, and ensuring the curriculum reflects the latest technological advancements and industry needs.

"By bringing tyre technology into mainstream engineering education for the first time, we aim to equip young engineers with future-ready skills and real-world exposure," Apollo Tyres Chief Human Resources Officer R Mahalakshmi said in a statement.

Through internships and on-ground training at the company’s facilities, students will gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge tyre design, manufacturing and testing, strengthening the talent pipeline for India’s mobility future, she added. 

Published At:
