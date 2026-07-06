'No Peace With the US': Iran Reveals Tough Conditions Behind Washington Deal

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the memorandum with the US is active but acknowledged that enforcing it will be challenging due to deep differences between the two sides.
Tehran reiterated that it will continue backing the "axis of resistance," refuses to recognise Israel, and insisted on including provisions related to regional territorial integrity and the protection of its allies in the memorandum.
Iran emphasised Lebanon's sovereignty and argued that lasting regional stability requires Tehran's involvement, while calling for greater cooperation among Muslim nations.
Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the recently formalised memorandum of understanding with the United States is challenging to execute despite currently being active, stressing that deep differences between the two sides persist.
As per reports, Ghalibaf conveyed these views in Tehran during separate high-level discussions.
He met with Mohammad Darwish, head of the Hamas leadership council and Muhammad Fneish, a senior Hezbollah official.
The two foreign leaders were in the Iranian capital to attend funeral services for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "Today, this memorandum is being implemented, and its enforcement is difficult, but possible."
Resistance and Red Lines
Tehran maintains strict ideological limits. Ghalibaf said that the nation will maintain its backing for Muslims and the "axis of resistance" following Khamenei's directives.
He stressed that Iran would act, "if needed with missiles and if political pressure is required, pressure through negotiations".
"We have no peace with the United States and we will not recognise Israel." He cautioned that Tehran must avoid "negotiation for the sake of negotiation".
He detailed specific stipulations that Iranian delegates insisted upon during the talks with Washington.
"We told the American side that the territorial integrity of regional countries and the cessation of war against Iran’s allies in the resistance groups must be part of the memorandum, and it was added to the text."
Lebanon and Regional Security
Lebanon remains a primary focus. During discussions with Fneish, Ghalibaf said that achieving permanent stability in Lebanon is impossible without Tehran's active participation.
He presented Iran as a core stabilising presence across West Asia.
During the recent diplomatic talks with Washington, the Iranian leadership positioned Lebanon as a central issue. "We had a special emphasis on Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty."
He praised Hezbollah for its military conduct against Israel during the US-Israeli conflict. Ghalibaf termed their involvement a "turning point in history" that highlighted an "unbreakable bond" between Iran and groups in the "axis of resistance".
He also pushed for greater regional alliances. Muslim countries have an important role to play, Ghalibaf said, adding, "They have now realised that cooperation with the US and Israel will not bring them security."