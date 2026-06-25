US Senate Backs Trump on Iran War Powers, Reverses Previous Vote

By Wednesday evening, the White House successfully flipped the necessary votes. Two Republican senators who had voted for the Tuesday resolution changed their positions. Senator Rand Paul, who had previously voted to rein in the president's war powers, voted present on Wednesday. Senator Bill Cassidy, who had also backed the Tuesday measure, voted against advancing the resolution. Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voted for the resolution again, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman once again voted against it.