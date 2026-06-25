US Senate Backs Trump on Iran War Powers, Reverses Previous Vote

The US Senate reversed course on Wednesday, rejecting a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's war powers over the Iran war, just one day after passing a similar measure that rebuked the White House.
The Senate rejected a motion to advance Senate Joint Resolution 185, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA). The final tally for Wednesday’s procedural vote stood at 47-50, with one senator voting "present." This marked a significant shift from Tuesday’s historic 50-48 vote, which had marked the first time both chambers of Congress successfully passed a war powers resolution targeting the current conflict, according to US media reports.
On Tuesday, the Senate had voted pass a resolution calling for an end to the Iran war, a move that drew sharp criticism from Trump, who said it undermined his position at the negotiating table with Tehran. Trump called the Tuesday vote "poorly timed and meaningless."
Pressure on Republicans
Wednesday's reversal came after Trump lashed out at Republican senators during a closed-door lunch on Capitol Hill. Senator John Kennedy told the New York Times that Trump "was mad as a murder hornet" during the meeting, with other attendees telling the newspaper that he aired a long list of grievances and complaints.
The friction was particularly acute between Trump and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA). A brief shouting match ensued when Cassidy challenged the president on the lack of operational transparency, Fox News reported.
"I stood and said, 'You have not told the American people what's going on. It was supposed to last four weeks; it's lasted four months,'" Cassidy later told reporters, referencing the conflict that began with joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28.
By Wednesday evening, the White House successfully flipped the necessary votes. Two Republican senators who had voted for the Tuesday resolution changed their positions. Senator Rand Paul, who had previously voted to rein in the president's war powers, voted present on Wednesday. Senator Bill Cassidy, who had also backed the Tuesday measure, voted against advancing the resolution. Republican Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski voted for the resolution again, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman once again voted against it.
The final tally was 50-47, with Paul's present vote recorded separately.
The Wednesday vote did not nullify or alter the outcome of Tuesday's resolution. Reports suggest that the legislation is largely symbolic, as Trump retains the presidential power of veto, giving Congress limited ability to curb executive authority over the conflict.
Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday's vote and said, "Wow! The Senate just changed its vote on Iran from 50-48 against, to 50-47 for...This vote puts Iran on notice!"
The back-to-back votes reflect ongoing tension between the White House and Congress over the scope of presidential war powers, as the Trump administration continues to pursue a negotiated settlement with Tehran.