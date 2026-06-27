US-Iran Tensions Escalate Again, Here's What Triggered the Latest Conflict

The US struck Iranian missile and drone facilities after Tehran allegedly targeted a commercial cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting retaliatory action from the IRGC.
The latest military exchange has heightened uncertainty over ongoing US-Iran ceasefire negotiations, with both sides accusing each other of violating the agreement.
The renewed confrontation has disrupted commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy and trade corridor, while raising fresh concerns over regional stability.
The US military struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions after Iran hit a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had then targeted US military positions across the region in response to the American strikes on southern Iran.
The latest escalation has cast deep uncertainty over ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran, reports said.
Drone Attack Sparks Retaliation
US President Donald Trump said Iran targeted the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with four one-way attack drones. He said one drone struck the vessel near the Omani coast as it exited the Strait of Hormuz, while US forces intercepted the other three.
US aircraft then struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites, CENTCOM said.
Trump described the drone strike on the commercial ship as "a foolish violation" of the ceasefire.
War of Words Escalates
Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission and a former IRGC commander, accused Washington of negotiating in bad faith.
"The US attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed US President has shown he does not commit to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore," Azizi wrote on X.
US Vice President JD Vance urged Tehran to resolve disagreements regarding the memorandum of understanding's application through dialogue rather than military action.
"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance wrote on X.
Strait of Hormuz Conflict
Iran asserts its authority to regulate shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and has warned commercial vessels against using the southern shipping lane near Oman.
The military escalation has disrupted ongoing United Nations efforts to assist stranded vessels trying to leave the Persian Gulf.
"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behaviour undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor. CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," CENTCOM said in a statement.