US-Iran Deal Within 60 Days? Breakthrough Talks Signal Major Shift

Fresh diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran have yielded what Tehran described as "major progress," with both sides agreeing to establish a roadmap aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement within the next 60 days.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said negotiations facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan had produced significant breakthroughs.
In a post on X, Araghchi claimed that restrictions on Iran's oil and petrochemical exports had been waived, the US economic blockade had been lifted, some frozen Iranian assets had been released, and a major reconstruction and development initiative for Tehran had been launched.
Roadmap to Ceasefire
The developments came after the conclusion of the first session of high-level negotiations held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Burgenstock, Switzerland.
Representatives from Iran, the US, Qatar and Pakistan participated in the talks.
In a joint statement, Qatar and Pakistan described the Lake Lucerne Summit as having taken place in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," adding that encouraging progress had been achieved, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical-level discussions.
As part of the process, Washington and Tehran agreed to establish a High-Level Committee that will provide political oversight for the negotiations.
Chief negotiators from both countries will report regularly to the committee while also leading working groups focused on key issues such as Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and a monitoring and dispute-resolution mechanism intended to oversee implementation of the MoU.
According to the mediators, the committee has approved a roadmap designed to secure a final agreement within 60 days. The framework also includes the immediate commencement of technical talks to address outstanding issues.
To reduce the risk of escalation during the negotiation period, the parties have established a direct communication channel aimed at preventing misunderstandings and ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy shipping route.
The statement also announced the creation of a de-confliction cell involving the US, Iran and Lebanon, with facilitation from Qatar and Pakistan. The mechanism is intended to help ensure compliance with commitments related to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon.
Trump Remains Hostile
Despite the progress, the negotiations faced turbulence after remarks by US President Donald Trump threatened to derail discussions. Trump warned Iran to rein in its regional proxies and cautioned that Washington could launch further military action if tensions escalated.
His comments drew a sharp response from Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who said Tehran's armed forces were prepared to respond decisively to any threat.
Iranian state media reported that talks briefly entered a "difficult phase" following Trump's remarks, prompting consultations between the Iranian delegation and Qatari mediators before negotiations resumed.
Technical discussions are expected to continue throughout the week in Switzerland as mediators work to maintain momentum toward a broader agreement.