US-Iran Talks in Switzerland Cancelled as Truce Future Remains Unclear

Planned talks between the US and Iran in Switzerland have been postponed after Vice President JD Vance delayed his visit.
The negotiations were expected to focus on technical aspects of the peace agreement signed earlier this week.
The delay comes amid reports that Iran has held back its delegation over Israel’s continuing military operations in Lebanon.
Talks between the United States and Iran scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday have been postponed, creating fresh uncertainty over efforts to secure a long-term peace deal in West Asia.
The negotiations were expected to focus on technical discussions linked to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian a day earlier to end the months-long conflict.
However, the planned meeting was put on hold after US Vice President JD Vance postponed his trip to Switzerland, where talks were expected to be held at Burgenstock near Lucerne.
White House Cites Logistical Challenges
According to reports, the White House said preparations for the talks were underway, but logistical challenges had complicated final arrangements for the meeting.
“As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that “the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable,” confirming that Vance would not be departing as originally planned.
Iran Delays Delegation amid Lebanon Conflict
Meanwhile, AFP and AP reported that Iran has delayed sending its delegation for the negotiations amid concerns over Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Lebanon.
Reports suggested Tehran was unhappy over Israel’s continued military operations, with overnight attacks in southern Lebanon reportedly killing at least 16 people while Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed intense fighting in the region.
Iran has maintained that Israel must withdraw from occupied parts of southern Lebanon, even though Israel and Hezbollah are not direct parties to the US-Iran agreement.
Peace Deal Faces Fresh Uncertainty
Switzerland’s foreign ministry confirmed that the planned talks involving the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan had been postponed, while stating that preparations at Burgenstock were continuing despite no fresh date being announced.
The delay comes just a day after Trump and Pezeshkian signed an agreement aimed at building a permanent peace framework, with both sides given 60 days to negotiate technical details outlined in a 14-point MoU.