From AI for Accessibility to Hologram Classrooms: Meet the Winners of Rajasthan's Biggest AI Pitch-a-Thon

Mahawanti Solutions' TAN (The Accessible Nation) won the Rajasthan AI Builders Pitch-a-Thon for its AI-powered platform that makes digital services more accessible for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.
Holoclass secured second place for using holographic technology to create immersive classroom experiences, while ShopIQ finished third with its AI-powered commerce platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Organised under the Rajasthan AI Builders Programme 2026 during NCeG 2026, the competition showcased scalable AI solutions backed by business models, revenue strategies and real-world applications.
An AI-powered accessibility platform designed to make digital services more inclusive for persons with disabilities emerged as the winner of the Rajasthan AI Builders Pitch-a-Thon, organised under the Rajasthan AI Builders Programme 2026 during the 29th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG 2026).
The competition brought together AI startups and innovators from across Rajasthan, who presented technology-driven solutions aimed at addressing real-world challenges through artificial intelligence.
Participants were evaluated on innovation, practical applicability, scalability and business potential.
The first prize was awarded to Sunil Choudhary, founder of Mahawanti Solutions Private Limited, for TAN (The Accessible Nation)—an AI-enabled digital platform that seeks to simplify access to essential online services for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and other users with accessibility needs.
The platform integrates services such as food and grocery ordering, ride booking, travel reservations and digital assistance into a single accessible interface.
Leveraging AI, it adapts digital experiences to users' accessibility requirements through simplified navigation, voice-enabled interactions and screen-reader-friendly workflows, with the broader goal of enabling independent access to digital services.
The second prize went to Daksh Pareek for Holoclass, an education technology startup focused on using holographic technology to create immersive classroom learning experiences.
The solution aims to make teaching more interactive by enabling students to visualise complex concepts through three-dimensional content.
The third prize was awarded to Rounak Chindalia for ShopIQ, an AI-powered agentic commerce platform that enables entrepreneurs and small businesses to build and manage e-commerce operations using natural language prompts.
The platform assists users in creating online stores, generating product catalogues, producing AI-generated product images, analysing sales data and automating digital commerce workflows, reducing the need for technical expertise.
Organisers said the Pitch-a-Thon was designed to identify scalable AI solutions capable of addressing challenges across accessibility, education, digital commerce and public service delivery.
The event formed part of the Rajasthan AI Builders Programme, which seeks to nurture emerging innovators by providing mentorship, industry exposure and opportunities to engage with policymakers and technology leaders.
The competition highlighted the growing maturity of Rajasthan's AI startup ecosystem, with participants presenting not only working technology solutions but also well-defined business models, revenue strategies and plans for scaling their innovations beyond the state.