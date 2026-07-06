After Ice Cream, Baskin Robbins' Wants A Bite Of Dunkin' India

Graviss Group is negotiating with Inspire Brands to acquire the India franchise rights for Dunkin' following Jubilant FoodWorks' exit
The potential acquisition aims to leverage Graviss' existing retail, supply, and backend synergies from operating Baskin Robbins
Graviss plans a complete strategic revamp of Dunkin' in India, including adding Indianised desserts, sugar-free options, and a larger menu
Baskin Robbins' operator, Graviss Group, has started talks with the global parent of donut-and-coffee chain Dunkin', Inspire Brands, to acquire its Indian franchise rights, according to The Economic Times report.
A successful transaction may breathe new life into the struggling coffee-and-doughnut chain.
The negotiations follow a decision by Jubilant FoodWorks to return the franchise rights to Inspire Brands. The global parent subsequently stated that it remains committed to the Indian market and is actively searching for a new local partner.
If the ongoing talks are successful, the Graviss Group’s management is likely to overhaul Dunkin’s entire operations, as the standalone donuts-and-coffee concept has not succeeded in India, the report said.
Graviss' Baskin Robbins Footprint
Beyond ice cream, Graviss operates across real estate, hospitality and food sectors. Its portfolio includes Mumbai's InterContinental Marine Drive hotel, Mayfair Banquets and low-calorie brand The Brooklyn Creamery. Tracxn data showed Graviss Foods generated ₹354 crore in revenue during FY25.
The group first brought Baskin-Robbins to India in 1993 via a joint venture. The group then bought complete rights for the brand across the SAARC territory in 2007. Today, the ice cream brand runs more than 800 outlets in 230 cities alongside roughly 5,000 retail points of sale. It also exports to international franchise partners in Mauritius, Seychelles and the Maldives.
That scale gives Graviss a strong operating base. Its supply network and backend systems could support a wider Dunkin' push if the talks end in a deal.
Jubilant's Struggle with Dunkin'
The 15-year franchise agreement between Jubilant FoodWorks and Dunkin' will officially conclude on December 31. In March, the company informed stock exchanges that terminating this partnership would not cause any material financial or operational impact.
Dunkin' operated just 27 Indian outlets by the close of FY25. The business generated a mere 0.61% of Jubilant's total revenue and recorded losses of approximately ₹19.1 crore.
The brand originally arrived in India in 2012 under Jubilant, growing to over 70 locations within four years. However, local consumers did not embrace the standalone coffee-and-doughnut model. This forced Jubilant to close multiple branches and transition larger outlets into compact kiosks and takeaway points.