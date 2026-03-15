Arunachal Govt Committed to Strengthening Textile Sector: CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said his government was committed to strengthening the state’s textile sector, underscoring a Rs 25-crore package for sericulture and a ‘creative economy cell’ to support artists and designers.
Inaugurating the ‘Arunachal Fashion Week - The Artisans’ Movement’ at Naharlagun near here, Khandu said the state produces nearly 69 metric tonnes of Eri, Muga and Mulberry silk annually, generating employment for over 34,000 people.
He said the state government has proposed five new initiatives in the sericulture sector, including the young silk weaver skill development initiative, to encourage the next generation of artisans, according to an official statement.
The chief minister said the proposed Arunachal Creative Economy Cell would provide end-to-end support to artists and creative professionals, and help connect them with national and global markets.
He said that women continue to play a central role in the textile sector, with nearly 16,000 self-help groups operating under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (AsRLM), many of which are engaged in weaving and handicrafts.
The eight-day event, organised by the state’s textile and handicrafts department, marks the five-year milestone of the artisans’ movement, an initiative aimed at connecting traditional weavers, designers and young creative professionals, while building a structured ecosystem for indigenous textile enterprises, it said.
The inaugural programme featured a textile and tribal fusion installation, showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse weaving traditions alongside contemporary design interpretations.
According to the organisers, the inaugural day saw participation of over 23 designers and more than 50 models, along with weavers and designers from across the region.
The event will conclude on March 21.