Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle on Friday discussed economic partnership and development assistance between Nepal and the US with Sergio Gor.
Gor is the special envoy of US President Donald Trump for South and Central Asia.
The meeting, at the Ministry of Finance, focused on strengthening bilateral engagement, with both sides discussing cooperation related to economic development, according to Finance Ministry sources.
During the meeting, "they discussed economic partnership between Nepal and the USA, development assistance and matters relating to mutual interest." The two leaders also discussed ongoing assistance by the US government to Nepal's economic development, future US investment and areas of cooperation, the ministry said.
Envoy Gor, representing President Trump, is currently on a visit to Nepal. He arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday night.
Both the leaders held constructive and productive discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation across several promising domains, with particular emphasis on expanding trade and advancing initiatives under the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), according to the US embassy's social site.