More Than 50k PNG Connections to be Given in Gujarat in Next 10 Days: Dy CM Sanghavi

More than 50,000 new Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections are targeted to be given across Gujarat in the next 10 days in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to expand such connections, said Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday.
The PM had held a meeting via video conference on Friday with chief ministers of states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories regarding the supply situation of petrol, diesel, gas, fertilizers, and food grains in the current global scenario, Sanghavi said.
Following his guidance, a high-level meeting was held on Saturday in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to review the stock, distribution system, and availability of petrol, diesel, gas, and other essential commodities in the state, Sanghavi said at a press conference here.
"Following the Prime Minister's appeal to expand PNG connections, Gujarat has taken up the work on a war footing. The target is to deliver over 50,000 PNG connections across the state within the next 10 days. In the last 10 days, more than 12,000 new PNG connections and over 300 new commercial PNG connections have been provided," Sanghavi added.
There is currently adequate supply of essential commodities such as gas, petrol, diesel, and fertilizers across the state, Sanghavi added.
In the meeting, the CM instructed all departments to work in coordination to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods to the people, the Deputy CM said.
Patel emphasized the need to implement the Union government's guidelines for prioritizing PNG connections and to provide new PNG connections promptly, especially to residential areas, educational institutions, and hospitals, a release quoted Sanghavi as saying.
"Gujarat has the highest share in the country with 23% of PNG gas connections. Additionally, 12% of the country's CNG filling stations are operational in the state. Gujarat has 12.8 crore domestic LPG connections. The government is continuously coordinating with oil and gas companies to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers," Sanghavi said.
Through a helpline set up by the state government for LPG consumers, over 10,000 complaints have been resolved so far, he said, adding the CM has instructed strict monitoring and action against hoarding and black marketing of petrol, diesel, and gas, ensuring exemplary punishment to offenders.
This would eliminate the false fear of shortage among people, Sanghavi noted.
"Sufficient fertilizer stock is available in the state. The agriculture department has made arrangements to ensure farmers face no shortage during the Kharif season. The CM also said smooth cargo handling and monitoring must be ensured at ports so that congestion does not disrupt the supply chain," Sanghavi said.
He instructed concerned departments to ensure workers receive their wages on time so that they do not face financial difficulties due to the current global situation.
A decision was taken to form a state-level coordination committee under chief secretary as well as district-level committees under the collectors to maintain coordination with the Centre and ensure smooth supply chains across districts, Sanghavi noted.
"The state government has instructed officials across all districts to actively prevent the spread of rumours, especially after the recent incident where misinformation led to crowding at petrol pumps. Strict action will be taken against individuals spreading rumours or engaging in black marketing" Sanghavi said.