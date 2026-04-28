After Google, Reliance Steps In: Why Andhra Pradesh Is Becoming India’s AI Infra Hub

Apart from Google and Reliance, Sify Technologies is setting up a 500 MW data centre in the region. Digital Connexion and Anant Raj Cloud have projects of 1 GW and around 300 MW in the pipeline, respectively. The state has also signed memoranda of understanding with RMZ for a 1 GW facility and Tillman Global Holdings for a 300 MW one, both in Visakhapatnam.