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GST Collections Rise To Record High Of ₹2.43 Lakh Cr In April

The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over ₹2.23 lakh crore

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PTI
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GST Collections Rise To Record High Of ₹2.43 Lakh Cr In April
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Gross GST collection rose 8.7% in April to a record of about ₹2.43 lakh crore in April, government data showed on Friday.

The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over ₹2.23 lakh crore.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3% to over ₹1.85 lakh crore, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8% to Rs 57,580 crore in April 2026.

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Refunds were up 19.3% to ₹31,793 crore during April.

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After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3% to about ₹2.11 lakh crore.

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