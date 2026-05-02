GST Collections Rise To Record High Of ₹2.43 Lakh Cr In April

Gross GST collection rose 8.7% in April to a record of about ₹2.43 lakh crore in April, government data showed on Friday.
The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over ₹2.23 lakh crore.
Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3% to over ₹1.85 lakh crore, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8% to Rs 57,580 crore in April 2026.
Refunds were up 19.3% to ₹31,793 crore during April.
After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3% to about ₹2.11 lakh crore.