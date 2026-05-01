Govt Shielded Retail Consumers From West Asia-led Energy Crisis: Hardeep Singh Puri

“One country towards our west…announced a petrol emergency revision on April 2. Petrol prices went up by 42.7% and diesel prices by 54.9%. In another country in India’s immediate neighbourhood, petrol prices rose by 39.5% and diesel by 66.9%. Another country to the south, one of our smaller island neighbours, saw petrol prices rise by 35.8% and diesel by 35.9%,” Puri said, adding that even global economies such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union have seen fuel prices surge.