Heatwaves in India are Starting Earlier and Spreading Wider, Warn Experts

Prevention Is Better than Cure

There are several practical, proven steps that the governments and cities can take to make a real difference, Thomas said. These include:

Heat Action Plans: Cities should establish and regularly update plans that trigger early warnings, public advisories, and emergency response measures before temperatures peak. Importantly, these heat action plans need to be implemented and they need the financial resources to do so.

Cooling Access: Ensure access to cooling centers and affordable electricity, especially for vulnerable populations.

Urban Design: Expand tree cover, cool roofs and reflective surfaces in order to reduce temperatures at the neighborhood level.

Water and Worker Protections: Providing safe drinking water and adjusting work hours during extreme heat in order to prevent serious health impacts.

These measures are relatively low-cost compared to the damages from extreme heat, and many have already been successfully implemented in parts of India and around the world.