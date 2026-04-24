UP's Agri Growth Rises To 18 Pc With Lab-To-Land Push: Adityanath

Adityanath said, "Today here in Uttar Pradesh, we have seen from the result of this hard work that when agricultural scientists interact with the local people at the local level, do demonstrations in the fields and also visit their fields continuously, things keep happening and the result of all this is that Uttar Pradesh has become a state where the pace of agricultural development was eight per cent, now it has increased to 18% and these results show that we can give even better results." He credited the "lab to land" approach of the government because of which agriculture scientists are now able to demonstrate their innovations and findings on the field and directly connect with farmers for the excellent results.