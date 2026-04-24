UP's Agri Growth Rises To 18 Pc With Lab-To-Land Push: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state's agricultural growth rate has risen from around 8% to 18%, attributing the improvement to better coordination between scientists and farmers and faster transfer of innovations from laboratories to fields.
Addressing the northern regional agriculture conference here, Adityanath said initiatives taken over the past few years have ensured that research outcomes are reaching farms in a shorter time, leading to improved productivity.
"For the first time, innovations developed in laboratories are being implemented on the ground effectively. Farmers, when made aware of government schemes and modern techniques, are delivering better results," he said.
The event was also attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Singh and representatives from nine states.
Adityanath said, "Today here in Uttar Pradesh, we have seen from the result of this hard work that when agricultural scientists interact with the local people at the local level, do demonstrations in the fields and also visit their fields continuously, things keep happening and the result of all this is that Uttar Pradesh has become a state where the pace of agricultural development was eight per cent, now it has increased to 18% and these results show that we can give even better results." He credited the "lab to land" approach of the government because of which agriculture scientists are now able to demonstrate their innovations and findings on the field and directly connect with farmers for the excellent results.
The chief minister said that when his government assumed office in 2017, many Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the state were nearly defunct, but they are now actively contributing to agricultural innovation and outreach.
He said Uttar Pradesh, which has nine agro-climatic zones, has leveraged centres of excellence to promote region-specific farming practices. Regular interaction between scientists and farmers, including field demonstrations and visits, has significantly boosted productivity, he added.
Adityanath said agriculture's share in India's economy has declined over time and stressed the need for better integration with manufacturing and value addition to accelerate growth.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing international agricultural institutions in the state, including the International Rice Research Institute centre in Varanasi, which has helped develop improved seed varieties and farming techniques.
Highlighting production gains, he said paddy yield in some areas has reached up to 100 quintals per hectare, compared to the earlier average of 50-60 quintals.
The chief minister also pointed to the impact of El Nino conditions on horticulture crops, particularly mango, and stressed the need to reduce input costs, promote quality seeds and adopt natural farming practices.
He said improved irrigation, power supply and connectivity have enabled farmers in several districts to shift from one or two crops annually to three crops, increasing incomes. Farmers cultivating maize, for instance, are earning up to ₹1 lakh per acre as additional income, he added.
Adityanath said the state has made significant progress in agricultural production, with wheat output at around 425 lakh metric tonnes, rice at 211 lakh metric tonnes and potato at 245 lakh metric tonnes. Oilseed production stands at about 48 lakh metric tonnes, he said, adding that gains have also been recorded in vegetables, pulses and millets.
He said improved access to quality seeds, timely technical guidance and better procurement arrangements have strengthened farmer confidence and ensured remunerative prices for produce.
Adityanath underlined the importance of reducing excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, noting that indiscriminate consumption can adversely impact soil health. He called for promoting natural and organic farming practices alongside scientific cultivation methods.
Referring to infrastructure support, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh's extensive irrigation network, with 85-86% of agricultural land irrigated, along with 10-12 hours of electricity supply to farms, has created favourable conditions for higher output.
He said the state has made significant strides not only in foodgrains but also in oilseeds, vegetables and coarse cereals, contributing to overall agricultural growth.
The CM also welcomed the approval of an International Potato Centre in Agra, saying it would boost value addition and attract food processing units in central Uttar Pradesh, benefiting farmers in the region.