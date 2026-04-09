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What is safe harbour?

Why aren’t platforms like Facebook or X responsible for what you see online? Because of a legal shield called safe harbour. It protects them, but also raises big questions. In today’s algorithm-driven world, are they just middlemen…or more?

Tanvi Gupta
Tanvi Gupta
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