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Iran Alleges $100 Billion US War Cost, Slams Pentagon’s $25 Billion Estimate

Iran claims the US–Iran conflict has cost $100 billion, disputing the Pentagon’s $25 billion estimate. Analysts say official figures may exclude key operational and infrastructure costs

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
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Iran Alleges $100 Billion US War Cost, Slams Pentagon’s $25 Billion Estimate
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has accused the Pentagon of “lying” about its defence spending in the ongoing US–Iran conflict, claiming the war has already cost the United States $100 billion—far higher than official estimates.

“The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu’s gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He added that the indirect burden on US taxpayers is “far higher,” estimating that the monthly cost per American household stands at around $500 and continues to rise. “Israel First always means America Last,” he said.

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His remarks come a day after a senior Pentagon official pegged the cost of the conflict at $25 billion—the first formal estimate of the war’s price tag.

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Jules Hurst, Pentagon’s comptroller, told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that a significant portion of the spending has gone toward munitions, according to a report by Reuters.

However, the estimate did not fully detail what was included, raising questions about whether it accounts for broader costs such as rebuilding damaged infrastructure across the Middle East.

The conflict, which began on February 28, is now entering its second month. According to Bloomberg, Pentagon data suggests that expenses tied to munitions, destroyed equipment, and naval operations alone could amount to as much as $14 billion—covering only a part of the overall cost.

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Crucially, these figures exclude several major expenditures, including repairs to facilities damaged by Iranian retaliatory strikes across the region. Among them is the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, which has reportedly been hit multiple times.

The estimates also do not account for the operational costs of the large-scale naval and air buildup preceding the February offensive, or the ongoing expenses of maintaining a naval blockade.

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