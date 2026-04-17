Andhra CM Naidu Directs Officials to Drive 15% GSDP Growth With Strategic Planning

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asked officials to adopt micro and macro-level planning strategies to achieve a 15 per cent GSDP growth rate.
He stressed that strong field-level execution is key to meeting the 15 per cent GSDP growth target and directed officials to ensure implementation reaches the grassroots.
“Officials should implement micro and macro-level planning strategies. Field-level execution is key to achieving the 15 per cent Gross State Domestic Product growth target, and plans must be effectively implemented at the grassroots,” Naidu said in a press release.
The CM noted that the state is already providing key resources such as water and electricity to agriculture and industries, and called for focused efforts to further enhance productivity.
Despite financial constraints, the government has not increased electricity tariffs and is bearing an additional burden of Rs 4,600 crore arising from decisions taken by the erstwhile YSRCP government.
The CM assured that there is no shortage of funds for priority projects and said support from the central government would help accelerate their completion.
He also asked officials to utilise central schemes, including Purvodaya and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), to take up development programmes across the state.
Naidu reiterated that welfare schemes will be implemented as per the welfare calendar and directed officials to secure funds due under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.
Criticising the previous YSRCP government for shutting Anna Canteens, he said the current administration is providing meals through nearly 270 such outlets across the state.
He further stressed the need to improve efficiency and simplify procedures in government departments to attract investment and enhance revenue.