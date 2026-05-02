Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Friday targeted the Union government over LPG prices, saying that after the elections, the common people are facing the brunt of inflation.
Despite the promises made during the elections to reduce inflation, the prices of essential commodities are continuously rising, he said at a press conference.
Since February, there has been a significant increase in the prices of commercial gas cylinders, which has increased operational costs for hotels, restaurants and small businesses, affecting the common consumer, he said.
The rising prices of cooking gas have affected household budgets of the poor and middle class, and the people are facing hardships due to inflation, unemployment and economic challenges, the Congress leader said.
The BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were responsible for the rising inflation and unemployment, he claimed.
The Congress will continue to raise the voice of the people on these issues, Patwari added.
The price of commercial LPG was hiked by the steepest ever ₹993 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday.
Prices of domestic cooking gas LPG remained unchanged.