  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Stock market holiday may 2026 check full nse bse closure dates here

Stock Market Holiday May 2026: Check Full NSE, BSE Closure Dates Here

Indian stock market will remain closed on key holidays in 2026, including Maharashtra Day, Diwali and other major observances

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stock Market Holiday May
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian stock market will remain closed on May 1, 2026, for Maharashtra Day, with NSE and BSE suspending trading across all major segments

  • Equity, derivatives, currency, SLB and EGR segments will remain closed

  • MCX will remain shut in morning session, while evening trading may continue depending on official exchange updates

The Indian stock market will remain closed on May 1, 2026, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will suspend trading for the day across all major segments.

Equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will all remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will not operate during the morning session, while evening trading may continue based on official updates.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Bank Holidays in May - shutterstock
Bank Holidays in May 2026: Check Full State-Wise Closure List Here

BY Outlook Business Desk

Stock Markets Holidays in May

  • May 1, 2026 — Maharashtra Day
    Stock markets will remain closed across equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, SLB and EGR segments due to the state holiday.

  • May 28, 2026 — Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)
    Both BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on this religious festival.

The 2026 stock market holiday calendar also includes several other scheduled closures across the year due to national and religious observances.

  • June 26, 2026 — Muharram
    Markets will remain closed for the day.

  • September 14, 2026 — Ganesh Chaturthi
    Trading will be suspended across major segments.

  • October 2, 2026 — Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
    A national holiday when exchanges will remain shut.

  • October 20, 2026 — Dussehra
    Markets will observe a trading holiday.

  • November 10, 2026 — Diwali Balipratipada
    Exchanges will remain closed for the festival.

  • November 24, 2026 — Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
    Trading will be suspended across segments.

  • December 25, 2026 — Christmas
    Year-end market holiday across all major segments.

Jefferies Maintains Buy On Paytm, Sees No Impact On Profitability Momentum After Payments Bank Exit - null
Jefferies Maintains Buy On Paytm, Sees No Impact On Profitability Momentum After Payments Bank Exit

BY PTI

Apart from the listed holidays, the Indian stock market will run as normal on all regular working days. Trading will continue smoothly on weekdays without any break and investors can buy and sell shares during standard market hours as usual.

At the same time, the exchanges will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday, following the standard weekly break followed across the financial markets. These two days are already non-trading days, so no market activity takes place during the weekend.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×