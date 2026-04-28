Stock Market Holiday May 2026: Check Full NSE, BSE Closure Dates Here

Indian stock market will remain closed on May 1, 2026, for Maharashtra Day, with NSE and BSE suspending trading across all major segments
Equity, derivatives, currency, SLB and EGR segments will remain closed
MCX will remain shut in morning session, while evening trading may continue depending on official exchange updates
The Indian stock market will remain closed on May 1, 2026, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will suspend trading for the day across all major segments.
Equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will all remain closed.
Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will not operate during the morning session, while evening trading may continue based on official updates.
Stock Markets Holidays in May
May 1, 2026 — Maharashtra Day
Stock markets will remain closed across equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, SLB and EGR segments due to the state holiday.
May 28, 2026 — Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha)
Both BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on this religious festival.
The 2026 stock market holiday calendar also includes several other scheduled closures across the year due to national and religious observances.
June 26, 2026 — Muharram
Markets will remain closed for the day.
September 14, 2026 — Ganesh Chaturthi
Trading will be suspended across major segments.
October 2, 2026 — Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
A national holiday when exchanges will remain shut.
October 20, 2026 — Dussehra
Markets will observe a trading holiday.
November 10, 2026 — Diwali Balipratipada
Exchanges will remain closed for the festival.
November 24, 2026 — Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
Trading will be suspended across segments.
December 25, 2026 — Christmas
Year-end market holiday across all major segments.
Apart from the listed holidays, the Indian stock market will run as normal on all regular working days. Trading will continue smoothly on weekdays without any break and investors can buy and sell shares during standard market hours as usual.
At the same time, the exchanges will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday, following the standard weekly break followed across the financial markets. These two days are already non-trading days, so no market activity takes place during the weekend.