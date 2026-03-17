IT Stocks Fall to Pre-Covid Lows: Warning Sign or Rare Opportunity?

Demand from technology clients remains another weak spot. Software companies, grappling with slower growth, estimated to be 0-2.5 percentage points lower year-on-year, are tightening discretionary spending and cutting back on outsourced IT services to fund their own AI investments. This is further compounded by a growing shift toward insourcing, with companies increasingly setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Around 120 new GCCs were added in 2024-25 alone, with leasing activity rising nearly 20% year-on-year, signalling a steady move away from traditional outsourcing models.