IDBI Bank's Never-Ending Sale: Five Years On, the Government Tries Again

In 2022, the government and LIC announced plans to sell a combined 60.7% stake in the bank. The government was looking to offload 30.5% of its 45.5% holding, and LIC looking to sell 30.2% of its 49.2% stake. By early 2023, multiple investors had submitted expressions of interest. Over the next two years, the process moved through regulatory approvals and detailed due diligence, covering financial, operational and regulatory assessments.