Three Banks, Three Stories: HDFC, ICICI and Yes Bank's Q4 FY26 Results Decoded

Yes Bank, the smallest of the three and still in the middle of a long recovery, delivered perhaps the most eye-catching growth rate. It posted a standalone net profit of ₹1,068 crore, up 45% from ₹738 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank also recorded a return on assets (ROA) of 1%, a milestone it is achieving for the first time since its dramatic near-collapse in 2020.