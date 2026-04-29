Sahi Raises $33 Mn in Series B Led by Accel, Eyes AI-Led Growth

Sahi raises $33mn Series B led by Accel, Elevation participates.
Funds to boost AI stack, expand products and scale user base.
Platform reports sharp growth in volumes, traders and executed transactions.
Sahi, a New Delhi-based high-performance broking platform, announced on April 29, 2026, that it has raised $33 million in a Series B funding round.
The investment was led by Accel’s growth fund, with participation from Elevation Capital. This round occurs less than a year after the company’s Series A, following a period of growth in trade volumes and customer adoption.
AI-Led Product Expansion
The company, which operates as an NSE and BSE registered broker under the name Aaritya Broking Private Limited, plans to utilise the new capital to deepen its investment in technology and its artificial intelligence (AI) stack. Sahi also intends to expand its product suite into new trading categories and scale its total user base.
Founded in August 2023 by Dale Vaz and Manish Jain, Sahi targets active retail traders and investors. The founders’ thesis is that serious retail participants require the same speed, tools and intelligence as institutional investors without paying high terminal fees. The platform utilises a chart-native interface designed to allow traders to analyse data and execute trades without switching between different tools.
AI-Led Product Expansion
The company, which operates as an NSE and BSE registered broker under the name Aaritya Broking Private Limited, plans to utilise the new capital to deepen its investment in technology and its artificial intelligence (AI) stack. Sahi also intends to expand its product suite into new trading categories and scale its total user base.
Founded in August 2023 by Dale Vaz and Manish Jain, Sahi targets active retail traders and investors. The founders’ thesis is that serious retail participants require the same speed, tools and intelligence as institutional investors without paying high terminal fees. The platform utilises a chart-native interface designed to allow traders to analyse data and execute trades without switching between different tools.
Rapid User Growth Momentum
Between April 2025 and March 2026, Sahi reported a 24-fold increase in trade volumes and a 19-fold growth in active traders. During the 2026 fiscal year alone, over 86% of the platform's total 13 crore executed trades were processed. To date, the platform has onboarded approximately 4 lakh demat accounts. Sahi’s trading stack, built from the ground up, includes proprietary charting and automated risk management features tailored for derivatives traders.
CEO Dale Vaz stated in the news release that the funding will support the company’s goal of providing retail investors with professional-grade insights and faster execution. CPO Manish Jain added that the platform is purpose-built to address the specific workflows of active market participants.
Manasi Shah of Accel noted that the growth of retail trading in India is a structural shift, and Sahi’s AI-native approach is designed to provide traders with a competitive edge. Vaas Bhaskar of Elevation Capital highlighted the company's customer focus as a primary driver for the platform's early success.