Turbulence Ahead: How Soaring ATF Prices Are Pushing Indian Airlines to the Brink

Notably, not all airlines have been hit equally. State-owned oil major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) confirmed on May 1 that ATF prices for scheduled domestic airlines had not been revised, offering some breathing room to carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet, which operate predominantly within India. International ATF prices, however, were hiked by $76.55 per kilolitre, taking the rate to $1,511.86 per KL from $1,435.31 per KL. For airlines flying abroad, this is a punishing increase.