Top Indian Private Banks Turn to Home Loans for Growth

HDFC Bank, in its Q4FY26 results commentary, said mortgage distribution has expanded significantly. Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Bank, said the bank was earlier doing mortgages from about 6,800 locations and is now covering more than 7,800 locations, closer to 8,000. He added that 98% of all home loans disbursed result in customers opening a liability account, while 60% to 65% of existing borrowers repay EMIs through HDFC Bank accounts.