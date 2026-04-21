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Calcom Vision Q4 Sales up 13% to ₹68 Crore; FY26 Sales at ₹218 Crore

Calcom Vision reported a 13% rise in Q4 sales to ₹68 crore, with FY26 sales reaching ₹218 crore

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Calcom Vision Ltd
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Calcom Vision Ltd, which operates in domestic LED lighting industry, has reported a 39 per cent growth in sales to Rs 218 cr for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

Its revenue in the March quarter was at Rs 68 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year, the company informed in its quarterly updates.

This was the "highest ever Q4 & annual revenues", Calcom Vision said in statements and a regulatory filing to the bourses.

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1 April 2026

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Besides early traction from customers across new product ranges such as professional lighting, industrial lighting and solar lighting products also contributed to growth.

Commenting on it, Executive Director Abhishek Mallik said, "Achieving our highest-ever annual and quarterly revenues (in FY26), with 39 per cent full-year growth, reflects the strength of our product portfolio and the trust our customers place in us. Our core indoor lighting segment has remained resilient, and we are seeing encouraging early traction in outdoor, professional, industrial, and solar lighting." Calcom Vision has delivered a 30 per cent CAGR over the past six years, the company said.

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