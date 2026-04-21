Calcom Vision Q4 Sales up 13% to ₹68 Crore; FY26 Sales at ₹218 Crore

Commenting on it, Executive Director Abhishek Mallik said, "Achieving our highest-ever annual and quarterly revenues (in FY26), with 39 per cent full-year growth, reflects the strength of our product portfolio and the trust our customers place in us. Our core indoor lighting segment has remained resilient, and we are seeing encouraging early traction in outdoor, professional, industrial, and solar lighting." Calcom Vision has delivered a 30 per cent CAGR over the past six years, the company said.