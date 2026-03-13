War, Oil and Sinking Rupee: Why Indian Stock Market Had Its Worst Week

Pricier LPG and Restaurant Bills

The war is not staying on trading screens, it has also arrived in Indian kitchens. Domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) have gone up by ₹60, while commercial cylinders (19 kg) have seen a steeper hike of ₹144. Restaurants and hotels, which depend on commercial gas for daily cooking, are bearing the sharpest impact. Many eateries in major cities have already dropped items like chapati, dosa, and pooris from their menus to cut costs, with some reportedly on the verge of shutting down entirely.