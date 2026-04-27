Sun Pharma's $11.75 Bn Organon Deal: How Dilip Shanghvi Built a Global Buyout Machine

Sun Pharma’s acquisition of US-based Organon for about $11.75 billion marks its biggest overseas buyout yet.
Founder Dilip Shanghvi has shaped growth through a series of strategic global acquisitions over the years.
The deal expands Sun Pharma’s global footprint and transforms its presence in women’s health and biosimilars
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, led by founder and executive chairman Dilip Shanghvi, is set to complete its largest overseas acquisition. It has signed definitive agreement to acquire the New Jersey-based Organon & Co for $11.75 billion, in an all-cash deal, including debt.
The announcement sent the company's shares surging 9% on Monday, with the stock trading at ₹1,766.90 on the BSE by 10:30 AM, up from its previous close of ₹1,619.95.
Sun Pharma said it would buy all outstanding shares of Organon at $14 apiece, for a premium of over 24% to Organon's closing price on April 24, according to an exchange filing.
The deal, the largest overseas acquisition in Sun Pharma's history, is expected to push the company into the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, with a combined revenue of $12.4 billion, according to CNBC.
Organon, spun off from Merck in 2021, specialises in women's health and biosimilars, selling more than 70 products across 140 countries. The acquisition marks Sun Pharma's entry into the biosimilars segment and significantly expands its women's health portfolio. "Organon's portfolio, capabilities and global reach are highly complementary to our own," said Shanghvi.
The Man Behind the Deal
The Organon acquisition is the boldest move yet by Shanghvi, a first-generation entrepreneur who has quietly transformed a small pharmaceutical startup into a global powerhouse over four decades.
Born in 1955 into a Jain family from Gujarat, Shanghvi grew up in Kolkata, where his father ran a small wholesale business trading generic medicines. After completing a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta, he worked briefly in his father's distribution business before deciding to manufacture medicines himself.
In 1983, he founded Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a modest loan from his father, starting with a single manufacturing facility in Vapi, Gujarat, and an initial focus on psychiatric drugs.
Building an Empire
By the early 1990s, the company had opened dedicated research and manufacturing facilities and expanded into cardiology and gastroenterology. Shanghvi took Sun Pharma public in 1994. What followed was a series of increasingly ambitious acquisitions that would define both the man and the company.
In 1997, Sun Pharma made its first international move, acquiring Detroit-based Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories. A decade later, in 2007, it successfully acquired Israeli research firm Taro Pharma, which was listed in New York and in financial distress at the time. The Taro deal nearly doubled Sun Pharma's US revenues to over $1 billion almost immediately.
The defining moment came in 2014, when Shanghvi acquired Ranbaxy Laboratories — then battling regulatory action from the US Food and Drug Administration — from Japan's Daiichi Sankyo for around $3.2 billion, making Sun Pharma India's largest pharmaceutical company.
In recent years, Shanghvi has steered the company toward higher-margin specialty and innovative medicines. Sun Pharma's acquisition of Checkpoint Therapeutics last year, valued at up to $416 million, gave it access to Unloxcyt, an anti-cancer therapy. Revenues from 11 of its innovative drugs in the US reached $1.21 billion, led by Ilumya, its plaque psoriasis treatment, which alone generated $681 million in sales.
Beyond Sun Pharma, Shanghvi was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016 for his contribution to Indian trade and industry and has served as chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Bombay and as a trustee of the Rhodes Scholarship Programme at Oxford University.
The Organon deal is Shanghvi's sixth acquisition in 16 years, and by far his largest. It reflects Shanghvi's strategic vision he has long championed that Indian drugmakers ahould invest in innovation and pursue global acquisitions without abandoning their core generics business.