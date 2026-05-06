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KPI Green Energy Q4 Net Profit Grows To ₹155 Cr

It had reported a net profit of ₹104.18 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing

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KPI Green Energy Q4 Net Profit Grows To ₹155 Cr
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KPI Green Energy on Wednesday posted over 49% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹155.48 crore for the quarter ended March 31, supported by growth in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of ₹104.18 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter, the company's total revenue rose to ₹810.20 crore from ₹577.80 crore in the January-March period of the 2024-25 financial year.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share and a special dividend of Re 0.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at its ensuing annual general meeting.

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Shares of the company were trading up 5.08% at ₹479 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE. 

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