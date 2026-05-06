Casuals and denim player Arvind Fashions Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹66.34 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong sales.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹72.49 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year, Arvind Fashions Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the fourth quarter stood at ₹1,364.79 crore as against ₹1,189.06 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses during the quarter under review were higher at ₹1,295.7 crore as compared to ₹1,134.03 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
For FY26, consolidated net profit was at ₹183.66 crore as against ₹32.98 crore in FY25, it added.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹5,266.19 crore as compared to ₹4,619.84 crore in FY25.
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share of ₹4 each, for FY26 subject to shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, the company said.
Terming FY26 performance as "another strong year", Arvind Fashions MD & CEO Amisha Jain it reflected "the quality, consistency, and compounding strength of the company's earnings trajectory".
Looking ahead, she said, "Our focus remains on accelerating growth across our marquee brands by expanding into adjacent categories, deepening consumer engagement through increased brand investments and increasing the share of direct channels by elevating brand experience." These efforts will be supported by continued investments in technology and AI, along with a nimble supply chain, to deliver sustainable long-term value for stakeholders, Jain said.