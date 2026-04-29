Vedanta Splits Into Five: What Investors Need to Know Before May 1

Vedanta’s long-awaited demerger is now underway with key milestones set.
Shareholders get 1:1 shares in four new entities for every Vedanta share held.
New companies expected to list weeks after the record date, potentially unlocking value.
After years of deliberation, Vedanta's much-anticipated demerger is finally becoming a reality.
The metals and mining conglomerate has fixed May 1, 2026 as its record date, the day that sets in motion one of the most significant corporate restructurings in Indian market history.
For investors, the next few weeks will require close attention.
What Is Happening and Why
Vedanta has long been a sprawling, complex business; aluminium, power, oil and gas, iron and steel, all bundled under one listed entity. The company's argument for breaking itself up is simple. A single stock price cannot adequately reflect the value of businesses that operate in entirely different industries, with different customers, capital cycles and growth trajectories. The demerger is designed to fix that by creating focused, independently listed companies that investors can choose to own on their own merits.
The restructuring will result in five Vedanta Group companies trading on Indian stock exchanges, including the existing Vedanta Limited. Each of the four new entities will be a pure-play business, better positioned to pursue its own strategic agenda and attract the right set of investors, whether that is sovereign wealth funds, retail participants, or sector-specific institutional money.
What Shareholders Will Receive
The demerger follows a 1:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive one share of each new company for every one Vedanta share they currently hold. The four new entities being carved out are Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Power Ltd (currently Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd), Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd (currently Malco Energy Ltd) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd.
One important detail for investors to note is that given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares must be held in a demat account by April 30, 2026 to be eligible. Shares purchased on May 1 itself will not qualify.
What Happens to the Stock Price
This is where things get a little technical but are worth understanding. When Vedanta trades ex-demerger on April 30, its stock price will adjust sharply to reflect the fact that four businesses are being separated from it. Brokerage firm ICICI Direct estimates that Vedanta's stock will trade in the range of ₹300-325 per share, down from its current price of ₹720-760. This is not a loss, it simply reflects the value being redistributed across five separate companies rather than sitting in one.
ICICI Direct has estimated a combined sum-of-parts valuation of ₹820 per share across all five entities, suggesting that the total value created by the demerger is higher than the current single-stock price. The brokerage has advised investors to 'Hold' their Vedanta shares ahead of the demerger and benefit from the eventual listing of all entities.
Among the demerged businesses, Vedanta Aluminium stands out as the most compelling. ICICI Direct expects it to list at over ₹400 per share, backed by strong revenue and margin contribution, tight global aluminium supply, elevated prices and ongoing capacity expansion.
The Listing Timeline
The four new companies are expected to list on stock exchanges within four to eight weeks of the May 1 record date, placing the probable listing window somewhere between June and July 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.
The timing matters beyond just when investors can begin trading. Research firm Nuvama has pointed out that if the demerged entities list before the June end cut-off, Vedanta Aluminium could be included in the Nifty Next 50 index in the September rebalancing, bringing with it significant passive fund inflows of over ₹1,300 crore.
Vedanta Power and Vedanta Oil & Gas are expected to find a place in the Nifty Smallcap 250. Vedanta Iron and Steel, being the smallest of the lot, may not qualify for any major index in the near term.
A delay beyond June, however, would push index inclusion to the next cycle entirely, meaning passive flows would be deferred to early 2027, Nuvama added.
The Vedanta demerger is not just a corporate housekeeping exercise. It is a deliberate attempt to unlock value that has long been trapped inside a conglomerate structure.