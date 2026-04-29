Vedanta Splits Into Five: What Investors Need to Know Before May 1

What Happens to the Stock Price

This is where things get a little technical but are worth understanding. When Vedanta trades ex-demerger on April 30, its stock price will adjust sharply to reflect the fact that four businesses are being separated from it. Brokerage firm ICICI Direct estimates that Vedanta's stock will trade in the range of ₹300-325 per share, down from its current price of ₹720-760. This is not a loss, it simply reflects the value being redistributed across five separate companies rather than sitting in one.