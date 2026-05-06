Gold Futures Rise 2% To ₹1.52 Lakh/10g Amid US-Iran Deal Hopes

"Gold prices surged on Wednesday, driven by a weaker dollar and easing crude oil prices amid speculation around potential US-Iran peace talks," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.The decline in crude prices, with Brent oil trading below the $100 per barrel level in the overseas trade, has alleviated some inflationary pressures, prompting investors to flock to safe-haven assets such as gold, he added.