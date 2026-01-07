‘We Have 70–80% Success Because We Understand the Consumer Playbook’: Fireside’s Kanwaljit Singh

A

I think there are two or three fundamental factors at play. One is that early-stage investing in consumer brands is still a relatively new space. When we started about ten years ago, and I was investing my own personal money, it was almost unheard of.

When I began speaking to investors about building a fund, the response was largely one of confusion. It was not that they questioned the opportunity itself, but there was very little clarity on whether this could even be a structured investment thesis. The fundamental difference between an early-stage tech VC and an early-stage consumer VC lies in the model.

In our case, success, which we have now demonstrated fund after fund, is built on a robust portfolio approach. We see 70–80%, sometimes even 90% success, because we understand the playbook and can replicate it across companies.

In classic tech venture capital, the model typically follows a power-law approach. You invest in ten companies, two or three become outliers, and their outsized returns compensate for the ones that do not succeed. That creates a fundamental difference between a tech investment thesis and a consumer investment thesis at the early stage. In many ways, it is a structural dichotomy in how the models work.

Initially, there was a lack of understanding. Then, when we spoke about building digital-first brands, there was no precedent. This was a decade ago, when the idea was still nascent. When you said a company could build a ₹100 crore business using e-commerce or D2C as a primary channel, people would ask how that was even possible. That made the idea less appealing for many investors at the time.

As a result, when I raised the first fund, most of our limited partners came from Indian consumer families such as Premji Invest, the Maribala family, Sunil Munjal and Sanjeev Goenka. These were families deeply rooted in consumer businesses.