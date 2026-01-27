A

Academia has a clear role to play in teaching and training, and that is fundamentally its responsibility. That said, product management is not something that can be fully taught in a classroom. Parts of it can be taught, and we do teach those aspects.

At IISc, for instance, we run a program in product design, which has now been rebranded to reflect a broader focus on product management and development. This change acknowledges the reality that we no longer need only designers, but also professionals who can manage the entire design process, as well as engineers who can execute it end to end.

Even in design education, the number of courses has historically been limited, although that is beginning to change. Today, there are far more design programs across the country than there were a decade ago, particularly in private institutions. This is a positive shift.

However, many of these capabilities need to scale simultaneously. Since they do not always grow at the same pace, reaching equilibrium will take time. Still, the direction is clearly the right one.

FSID is also working closely with start-ups on developing new material families for battery technologies to reduce dependence on lithium. Given the current geopolitical environment, this work has become especially relevant. One approach is to explore alternatives such as sodium-based batteries and other promising material families. Here again, the pathway involves foundational research followed by translation through start-ups and companies.

At the same time, with support from the Department of Mines under the Ministry of Mines, a focused initiative has begun to study rare-earth elements, critical materials, and magnet materials. Energy is one part of this effort, mobility is another, and both are being addressed from a foundational research perspective.

There are two key challenges in this area. The first is identifying new material families worth pursuing. Second, even when India possesses raw material resources, they often exist in very small concentrations. Like the challenges historically faced in coal extraction, conventional techniques used elsewhere may not be effective here. As a result, India will need to develop its own methods to process and extract these materials efficiently.