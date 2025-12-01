Motoverse 2025: 40,000 Bike Enthusiasts Attend The Three-Day Motorcycling Fest In Goa

Motoverse in Goa drew 400,000 bike enthusiasts for a three-day celebration
Royal Enfield debuted the Bullet 650 and showcased the Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler
Event featured diverse artists, Moto Polo tournament, racing events, and inspiring talks
Latest smartphones were used to capture the bike festival's vibrant, colourful atmosphere
Regardless of the badge on the bike, Motoverse, hosted by Royal Enfield, is a pilgrimage for every biker alike. It may be a Royal Enfield event (and yes, you’ll see dozens of Bullet, Himalayan, Scram, or other Royal Enfield bikes), but it extends to all bikers, without discrimination. It’s a paradise for those who ride bikes, those who enjoy being the pillion rider, or just those who have an avid interest in everything motorbikes.
The latest edition in Vagator, Goa, drew nearly 40,0000 bike enthusiasts over three days. It was a “Moto Mela” of epic proportions. There was something for everyone, even those who just wanted to have a grand party. From morning rides to intense racing events, and from a diverse set of musical artists - Euphoria, Parvaaz, The Yellow Diary, MIDIval Punditz, Hanumankind, Diplo and Thaikuddam Bridge - to several inspiring talks, Vagator Hilltop and the Comunidade Grounds came alive and how.
Front and centre for this edition was the Indian debut of the Royal Enfield Bullet 650. There was also the showcase of the Flyfing Flea S6 scrambler, the company’s first-ever electric motorcycle. It’s a near-production version and should debut within the next year. The Continental GT 750 Race prototype was also on show for everyone to see.
One of my personal highlights from the festival was the first-ever Moto Polo tournament (organised by Malle London) and an engaging talk from Jonty Rhodes, a biker himself who has made Goa his base.
With me, on this trip to Motoverse, were several of the latest smartphones on the market. There was the recently launched Oppo Find X9 Pro, the soon-to-be-launched Vivo X300, and the iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15. I also carried the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With these smartphones, the sensors have gotten better, the zoom has gotten insane, and for the most part, you’ve just got to point and shoot to get a great shot. Point being, there was a lot to capture, as colours ran riot.
Let me take you on the Motoverse journey through the lens of these various smartphones. Without further ado, let the pictures do the talking.